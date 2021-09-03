AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Marcus Maye, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Brian Flores recently declared QB Tua Tagovailoa their starter following rumors of the organization inquiring on Deshaun Watson. Tagovailoa said he appreciates the support from Flores and his teammates.

“I think it means a lot with it coming from the head coach,” Tagovailoa said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “The support that I have from him and from the team, it means a lot. But for me, I’m just focused literally on trying to get our guys ready for next week.”

Flores wouldn’t comment on what he said specifically to the team but reiterated the Tagovailoa is their starter and feels he’s made “a lot of progress” throughout training camp.

“I don’t get into conversations I have with the team, players. Those conversations are private,” Flores said. “I will say that Tua is our quarterback. I think he’s had a good training camp, I think he’s made a lot of progress. I think he’s made a lot of improvement. We’re pleased with where he is. He’s going about his preparation for New England the way he should be.”

Dolphins OL Solomon Kindley said he’s confident in Flores’ decision to continue with Tagovailoa and is excited to block for the quarterback.

“I love every single quarterback here, and I’m sticking with whatever quarterback Coach Flo puts out there,” Kindley said. “I’m going to do my job no matter who he puts out there. Like, he said Tua, so I love Tua and I’m going to block for Tua.”

Jets

Jets S Marcus Maye admits that it’s strange being the longest-tenured player around the team’s locker room.

“I think about it sometimes, it does feel weird that it’s five years and being the longest-tenured guy,” Maye said, via Jack Bell of the team’s official site. “You just got to come in and adjust, learn a new way, learn on the fly.”

Maye said he must do well communication with the younger players on the roster and getting everyone “up to speed.”

“It was surprising for me,” Maye said. “I didn’t see it coming at all, I don’t think anybody did. Now I have to get better at communicating with the young guys. Get them up to speed, keep them on their toes. Nothing different on my end — communicate and play ball.” Maye and the Jets were unable to reach an agreement after using the franchise tag on him this offseason. The safety said he was glad to move past contract negotiations so that he can focus on football.

“Once that was over with, I just put it to the side and got back to the basics of playing football,” Maye said. “Once I get on the grass I never worry about anything else… Winning games is first, that’s what you play the game for. Also taking care of your family and making sure you’re set up for the future. Control the controllables. If you have no control over something, there’s no point in getting all upset. If you’re not here to win games, then what are you doing this for?”

Patriots

Patriots WRs coach Troy Brown said rookie QB Mac Jones has shown incredible poise and improvement throughout training camp.

“I just think Mac has been incredibly poised,” Brown said, via Zack Cox. “He’s been able to improve over the course of training camp, and he’s put in the work and just been a trusted player for us since he’s gotten here. So I think he’s shown the ability to be a good leader, good in the locker room. He’s great with the guys — he’s great with the receiver group, I know for sure.”

Brown added that Jones is already proving to be a “tremendous leader” and has the same qualities he showed at Alabama.

“He’s just been a tremendous leader,” Brown said. “Some of the qualities he had at Alabama, I think some of those things are starting to show now. … He’s always trying to encourage these guys. He’s shown that leadership you rarely see in a young player. He’s got some of that right now.”