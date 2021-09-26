AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Dolphins HC Brian Flores has expressed a strong preference for quarterbacks who can stay available. La Canfora adds multiple NFL personnel evaluators have heard that Flores wanted Chargers QB Justin Herbert instead of QB Tua Tagovailoa in the first round in 2020.

, as Watson might not be available this season to play for any team. Outkick’s Armando Salguero says that report regarding Flores and Herbert is not true and that Grier defers to his coaching staff when bringing in players. He uses QB Josh Rosen as an illustration, as Miami wanted nothing to do with him in the draft due to former HC Adam Gase‘s evaluation but then traded for him the following year under a new staff.

Jets

Jets fourth-round RB Michael Carter pointed out that his upbringing has encouraged him to develop himself as an elusive running back.

“I grew up with a whole bunch of running backs. You used to get made fun of if you were tackled by the first person,” said Carter, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

Jets HC Robert Saleh said Carter is proving his ability to break tackles.

“He’s shown somehow, some way, guys just fall off him,” Saleh said.

Carter added that he continues to focus on himself and his development.

“It’s just about going to work every day and focusing on yourself, because when you start focusing on other people you lose yourself,” Carter said. “I’m just worried about what I have going on and how I can help the team.”

Regarding his performance in Week 2, the running back feels that he could’ve been even more productive after finishing with 11 carries and 59 yards.

“I think I left a lot out there,” Carter said. “The difference between being good and great is so small. It doesn’t mean anything if you can’t do it again.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes that Jets WR Jamison Crowder‘s continued absence and the emergence of slot WR Braxton Berrios lead him to expect Crowder to be traded by midseason.

Patriots

had nine interceptions last season and already has two this year. Patriots S tells ESPN’s Mike Reiss that he hasn’t seen many players with ball skills like Jackson: “J.C. is a ball magnet. Some people have to go find stuff, but everything finds him. There’s a saying ‘every squirrel finds a nut’ but the nuts find J.C. It’s crazy.” Phillips has also been impressed with how natural first-round QB Mac Jones is in the locker room as a rookie: “Just how laid-back he is. He talks to everybody. He just wants to be part of the conversation. You hear him [reciting] lyrics from certain songs. He’s super relaxed for a rookie. A lot of times, you see rookies come in, they don’t want to say too, too much. But he’s comfortable being in the conversation and just being one of the guys.”