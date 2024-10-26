AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike Williams, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Bills

Dolphins

As QB Tua Tagovailoa prepares to return from a concussion in Week 2, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel spoke on their plan to ease him back into the process.

“You don’t go and ride the Tour de France on the first time you’ve picked the bike back up, you know?” McDaniel said, via Adam Stites of the Dolphins Wire. “So that’s kind of the way we’re approaching it and excited to see him start the process.”

Jets

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post takes a look at five possible trade destinations for Jets WR Mike Williams

  • Dunleavy writes there is a perception that the Steelers are favorites to land Williams given they want a complement to pair with George Pickens.
  • Dunleavy could also see the 49ers being interested in Williams after Brandon Aiyuk‘s season-ending injury and Deebo Samuel being hospitalized due to fluid in his lungs. 
  • He lists the Buccaneers as another suitor after Chris Godwin‘s season-ending injury and Mike Evans aggravating his hamstring injury.
  • The Chargers could also be a possibility to bring Williams back given they only have one receiver over 200 yards in Ladd McConkey
  • Dunleavy also believes the Chiefs could be a candidate because of Travis Kelce‘s production being down and injuries to Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice. In the end, Dunleavy thinks Williams could complement Xavier Worthy better than JuJu Smith-Schuster.

