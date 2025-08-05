AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins signed veteran RB Alexander Mattison as a free agent this offseason. He called himself a “very versatile back” and thinks he can showcase his skills in HC Mike McDaniel‘s offense.

“I’m a very versatile back. Downhill… physical style,” Mattison said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “[I want to] show people I can do different things. I’m glad to be in an offense where I can showcase that. Not being a one-trick pony. I never [portray myself] as a speed guy, but it’s fun to push my limits and see how much I can flourish in an offense like this and kind of unlock some of that speed in my game.”

Marcel Louis-Jacques reports that Dolphins FB Alec Ingold is in concussion protocol.

is in concussion protocol. Dolphins CB Cam Smith will be out a few days per McDaniel: “We’re all awaiting his ability to stay on the field. So every time there’s a setback, we try to assess … I like the stuff that he’s doing and his development on the field.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa missed four games last season due to a concussion and the final two games due to a hip injury. The Dolphins’ quarterback said he’s avoiding taking unnecessary hits this offseason and is focused on staying healthy in 2025.

“Me not putting myself in situations where I’m not available for my team, and then we take it from there,” Tagovailoa said, via PFT. “If I can stay healthy for our guys, I believe, and I think the team believes, that I give us the best chance to go do what we say we want to do.”

Tagovailoa acknowledged last season’s disappointing 8-9 result and missing the playoffs. He wants to see how the team responds this season.

“A lot of the guys on the team, we hear the noise, we hear all that, but it’s OK,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s OK for people to have their opinions. What are we going to do about it?”

Tagovailoa also said rookie QB Quinn Ewers has been having an impressive camp and has fully bought into what the team is trying to get out of him.

“I think Quinn has been balling,” Tagovailoa said, via PFT. “I think he’s been buying into what he’s been told in the quarterback room and then things that he’s taken from the meeting rooms. With Mike’s meetings, ‘Slow’s’ [senior passing game specialist Bobby Slowik] meetings, and ‘Bev’s’ [QBs coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell] meetings, and he’s been able to take that out here on the practice field. He’s been doing really well. I think Zach has been doing pretty good as well, and they’ll continue to work. They’ll continue to get me better, I’ll continue to get those guys better, and continue to help that room grow.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said the backup quarterback position is QB Zach Wilson‘s to lose.

“Zach [Wilson] is the backup quarterback,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire. “There’s no such thing as non-competition and I think Quinn [Ewers] is the type of person that is every day trying to make a real competition. Right now it’s not like that in my mind.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel doesn’t expect WR Kendrick Bourne to practice this week after being rolled up on during their Friday scrimmage. (Mike Reiss)

doesn’t expect WR to practice this week after being rolled up on during their Friday scrimmage. (Mike Reiss) He also said CBs Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III aren’t likely to practice on Tuesday or Wednesday against Washington. (Reiss)