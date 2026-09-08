AFC Notes: Tuli Tuipulotu, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Simmons, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

During an early training camp session, Broncos DT Malcolm Roach sacked QB Bo Nix and knocked him to the ground. Roach was clear the hits weren’t intentional and said he didn’t hit Nix on the sack, while also mentioning he didn’t take any part in the fights that occurred later in camp.

“I know this is going to sound crazy, like, ‘He is making this up. We got pushed into to him. I am like nobody trying to hit Bo. I need Bo. I need number 10,’” Roach said, via Troy Renck of The Denver Post. “That is where you come to respect Bo and the guys on the other side of the ball. It wasn’t intentional.”

“It was crazy. I want this reported. I didn’t even touch Bo on that play. They said it like I hit Bo. I didn’t hit Bo. And when the fight happened, I wasn’t anywhere near it. I was on the sideline talking to D.J. (Jones). I was too tired to fight.”

Roach chalked it up to guys pushing each other and is happy the team was able to move past it because of their strong bond.

“When I hit Bo, it was just guys in the trenches playing hard. I am happy it wasn’t bigger than it was. But from the moment we got back in the locker room, guys were laughing and talking. That is the type of brotherhood we have. But yeah, that won’t be happening again.”

Chargers

Chargers OLB Tuli Tuipulotu isn’t letting his contract situation stay on his mind entering the season opener: “I got to go out there and play good for my team. I just want to win games and I think everybody knows that, so I just want to win.” (Kris Rhim)

isn’t letting his contract situation stay on his mind entering the season opener: “I got to go out there and play good for my team. I just want to win games and I think everybody knows that, so I just want to win.” (Kris Rhim) Chargers GM Joe Hortiz was clear they want to get something done with Tuipulotu: “I just told him we’ll keep working on this, and you keep doing you. When we get to a spot where you feel good about it, we’ll get it done.” (YouTube)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on QB Patrick Mahomes ‘ status for Week 1: “Pretty good chance that Patrick will go ahead and start.” (Sam McDowell)

on QB ‘ status for Week 1: “Pretty good chance that Patrick will go ahead and start.” (Sam McDowell) Reid said, “We’ll just see how that goes” when it comes to LT Josh Simmons ‘ Week 1 availability due to his back. Should Simmons miss the game, Reid said UDFA Kahlil Benson will start in his place. (Matt Derrick)

‘ Week 1 availability due to his back. Should Simmons miss the game, Reid said UDFA will start in his place. (Matt Derrick) Reid on Benson: “We’re comfortable playing Kahlil on the left side. … There’s a good chance Josh [Simmons] doesn’t play this week.” (Nate Taylor)

Regarding WR Rashee Rice : “I’ve liked the way he’s progressed coming off the knee… Every day he’s gotten stronger… I think he’ll be fine going into the season.” (Charles Goldman)

: “I’ve liked the way he’s progressed coming off the knee… Every day he’s gotten stronger… I think he’ll be fine going into the season.” (Charles Goldman) Reid feels it’s a stretch for S Chamarri Conner to play in Week 1, while he feels S Alohi Gilman “will be ready to go, I think,” after practicing Tuesday. (Goldman)

to play in Week 1, while he feels S “will be ready to go, I think,” after practicing Tuesday. (Goldman) Bob Fescoe of 96.5 The Fan went into Simmons’ absence, noting the team usually issues benchmarks for players to hit with certain injuries rather than just going off how the player is physically feeling: “They (the Chiefs) know when Josh Simmons is going to be back at practice based on the date they set and the benchmarks he’s meeting at this time.”