AFC Notes: Tyler Linderbaum, D.K. Metcalf, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals LB Logan Wilson said he wants to help the two rookie linebackers that the team drafted, second-rounder Demetrius Knight and fourth-rounder Barrett Carter, just as former DE Sam Hubbard helped him before he retired.

“So when we get two new rookie linebackers, I want to show them the way. If they want to pick my brain on what things to do off the field to take care of their bodies, I want to be able to feed them information,” he said, via SI. “I just want to be an open book. Being a selfless leaders is one of the best things you can do.”

Ravens

Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum said he’s letting his agent handle contract extensions and he’s focused on improving his play between the sidelines.

“I’ll let my agent handle that,” Linderbaum said, via PFT. “I’m just focusing on becoming as good of a football player as I can be for this team. [I’m] coming in here every day and putting my best foot forward. Let all the other things take care of itself. I’m giving my all [to] the team right now, that’s my focus, and that’s how it should be.”

Steelers

Steelers GM Omar Khan said the team couldn’t pass up an opportunity to acquire WR D.K. Metcalf, even if they don’t have their quarterback situation figured out.

“When you have the opportunity to obtain a player of that caliber, at least the way we see DK, I don’t think you can,” Khan said, via ESPN. “You [can’t] wait around at those opportunities, you have to jump at them. It worked out, and he wanted to be here. And we wanted him here, and we weren’t going to let that opportunity go.”

Khan still has confidence in George Pickens, Calvin Austin, and Roman Wilson, but the opportunity to add Metcalf to the wide receiver room was too good to pass up.

“You need more than one receiver in this league,” Khan said. “And we’re fortunate we have George and Calvin [Austin III] and excited about what Roman [Wilson] is going to be able to do for us.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said he believes Pickens and Metcalf are two very different players. Tomlin believes Metcalf can attack all three levels of the defense.

“There’s very little on the football field from a wide receiver perspective that he can’t do,” Tomlin said of Metcalf. “He’s got short game, he’s got long game. He’s a combat-catch guy. He’s got run after. He’s a devastating run blocker. We’re really excited about the addition of DK Metcalf, and we’re going to use all those talents.”

Steelers G Max Scharping‘s one-year, $1,337,500 deal includes a $167,500 signing bonus and a base salary of $1,170,000. (OverTheCap)