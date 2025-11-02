AFC Notes: Tyler Lockett, Kris Abrams-Draine, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Texans DeMeco Ryans on Broncos S Kris Abrams-Draine's hit on QB C.J. Stroud, which caused him to miss the remainder of the game with a concussion: "He hit the quarterback when he sliding and giving himself up. If I'm incorrect on the rules, I've seen that happen multiple times with our guys, and we get the penalty." (DJ Bien-Aime)

Broncos HC Sean Payton on Abrams-Draine: “We’ve been thrilled with his progress.” (Tomasson)

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco avoided serious injury and missed Week 9, with HC Andy Reid saying that he expects Pacheco to return following the bye week. (Tracy Wolfson)

Raiders

Raiders HC Pete Carroll said the team will get WR Tyler Lockett integrated in the offense as quickly as possible to see what he can contribute.

“I’m going to need more days, as far as immediately [to see] how much he can help. But he’s a tremendous football player,” Carroll said, via PFT. “He’s got great background, great savvy play-making ability, a real natural sense about understanding how to play the game. He and Brock [Bowers] and Jakobi [Meyers] share a lot of characteristics in how they play the game and how they make things happen and make it look effortless at times. And so, [Tyler] Lockett has been a great performer historically, and I’m thrilled to have him part of the program. I want to see how fast we can move the thing along, see if he can contribute.”

Raiders QB Geno Smith said that Lockett still has a lot left in the tank and believes he can still be a solid contributor.

“Yeah, it’s just a good feeling to have a close friend of mine right next to me, especially when things aren’t going great, didn’t start off like we’d like to,” Smith said. “But Tyler is a guy who understands me and knows how to get me going. He’s a great locker room guy, great leader. He’s going to provide a ton of information for the wideouts, and especially for our young guys who are still developing and learning. And he’s also still got juice, man. He can still play. And so, there’s a lot that he brings to the table aside from him just being a good friend of mine and just having my buddy back in the locker room is pretty cool.”