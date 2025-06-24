AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill caught passes for the team for the first time this offseason, prompting questions, which HC Mike McDaniel replied to during a break in the action.

“He’s trying to get me to go against the process and shortchange when he’s supposed to catch footballs, but we’re being very diligent,” McDaniel said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s pitching to do more and more, which is good. He’s been active in the offseason program, all while not catching footballs. So yes, it was early in the process and he’s toeing the line in a healthy, good way of pushing that timetable of return sooner and sooner.”

Jets

Former Jets QB Aaron Rodgers spent a lot of time discussing issues with the Jets’ running game during a conversation with Mark Schlereth.

“Aaron and I had a conversation about when he was with the Jets was how abysmal their running game was and how schematically it made no sense,” Schlereth said, via Chris Ward of SteelersNew.com. “I started the conversation, and then Aaron went on for about a 25-minute diatribe on just their run game.”

Patriots

Patriots RB coach Tony Dews was ecstatic about adding rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson after recruiting him when he was a coach at West Virginia.

“It’s exciting,” Dews said, via Mass Live. “As assistant coaches, you evaluate the guys they give you to evaluate and you have an opinion on them. At the end of the day, we’re going to coach whoever they put in our room but certainly, he was a guy who had done some really good things in college and he fits some of the needs that we felt like we could address with our running back situation. I was very excited about it. I tried to recruit him back in high school – years ago when I was at West Virginia. He snubbed me. But it was good to be able to reconnect with him. Obviously, I’m very excited about him and what he might be able to do to help us going forward.”