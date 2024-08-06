AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Matt Judon, Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

According to Pro Football Talk, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill ‘s reworked contract includes a $7 million signing bonus, $1.21 million base salary, and $17.04 million 90-man roster bonus in 2024, all fully guaranteed, along with $1 million in per-game roster bonuses.

In 2025, Hill has a $15.85 million option bonus, a $10 million base salary, a $100,000 workout bonus, and up to $1.8 million in per-game roster bonuses. All of that is guaranteed, although the bonuses still have to be earned.

In 2026, Hill has a $5 million roster bonus due on the third day of the league year, a $29.9 million base salary, a $100,000 workout bonus, and up to $1 million in per-game roster bonuses.

Overall, Hill saw his originally scheduled $45 million compensation in 2026 drop to $36 million and his pay over the next two seasons go up by $11.4 million in addition to becoming guaranteed. He also has up to $500,000 in incentives annually for playing 50 percent of the snaps in a playoff win.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins signed WR Willie Snead to a one-year, $1.21 million contract.

Miami HC Mike McDaniel outwardly expressed his feelings about an extension for QB Tua Tagovailoa to the front office: "I'm an exuberant guy who stands behind his beliefs. They probably don't need to hear me say the same things over and over — but I probably said the same things over and over." (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Throughout training camp, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has been very vocal and outward with what he wants to see from his team. New York HC Robert Saleh compared him to past legends regarding his clear passion and leadership during practice.

“I’ve heard stories of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady — not to compare them — but it’s the same thing,” Saleh said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “The expectation and the standard is high. As a quarterback, he’s trying to operate at a certain level of efficiency, which means people around him need to be efficient at the same level. When he’s not feeling that as a group’s leader and voice, he voices his opinion.”

Saleh has been impressed with Rodgers: “He looks like he never missed any time.” (Rich Cimini)

Jets CB Sauce Gardner on WR Tyreek Hill‘s new contract worth $30 million per season: “I’m trying to get that.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

New England HC Jerod Mayo emphasized their need to move on from the contract disputes with OLB Matt Judon and let the situation handle itself.

“I expect all of our players to, if the dress is full pads, to come out here in full pads,” coach Mayo said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I expect all of our players to, if the dress is shells, then to be out here in shells. Like I said, we’re moving past the Judon thing. We’re both in a good place. I think the team is in a good place and we’re pushing forward.”

Judon was asked why he’s back at practice without a contract: “I gotta play. This ain’t nothing about practice. I gotta do what I’m contracted and obligated to do so I don’t lose my money.” (Tom E. Curran)

Judon added his lack of a contract isn’t up to him and he didn’t participate in practice last week because he had “something going on.” (Doug Kyed)