AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Matt Judon, Von Miller, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills OLB Von Miller has dealt with injuries in his two-year career with Buffalo. Miller mentioned he felt healthiest at the end of last season and thinks he’ll be near 100 percent after a few games.

“During the season, once we start getting in the mix, in games and stuff, I think I should be good to go. I think my last three games of the season, Miami, Pittsburgh and K.C., were my best games of the year. I hate that it waited all the way to that point, but that’s just what it took, and I’ve just been trying to use that to springboard into this season,” Miller said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Miller gave some insight on how much longer he will play: “I still feel like I got a couple of more years left. I’m going to give it my all.” (Lindsey Moppert)

Buffalo WR Khalil Shakir left practice early on Tuesday after some 7-on-7 plays and had his lower body evaluated by athletic trainers. (Alaina Getzenberg)

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is due for a new contract, but his focus with the media has been on the lack of a deal with QB Tua Tagovailoa. Hill mentions Tagovailoa’s consistent improvement and brings up other recent QB deals as to why he deserves to get a big contract.

“Tua should’ve been paid. I’ve been saying this all offseason,” Hill said, via Cameron Wolfe. “I know we’ve got a great front office with [GM Chris] Greer and [senior VP of football and business administration Brandon] Shore and they’re going to get it done. Obviously, a lot of people are comparing the Jared Goff situation and stuff like that. But I mean, I feel like Tua is supposed to be up there with some of those guys — and pass some of those guys.”

“Just understanding his story and the progression of how he’s getting better himself each and every year and how he’s carrying this offense, it’s crazy. So, he’s going to continue to get better because I feel like when you get a new contract, they’re not paying you for what you did. It’s almost like an investment in what you’re going to do in the future. So, he’s continually getting better. He’s gradually getting better. Last year was Pro Bowl. This year is going to be [a] playoff win and much more. So, Tua should’ve been paid.”

Patriots

Patriots OLB Matt Judon responded to a question about whether he’ll play on his current contract: “You kind of keep throwing tantrums, tantrums, tantrums, and then you don’t come out there and do what you’re supposed to do? It kind of gets old real fast. Last year, that stuff was trash. I ain’t really like that.” (Michael Hurley)

responded to a question about whether he’ll play on his current contract: “You kind of keep throwing tantrums, tantrums, tantrums, and then you don’t come out there and do what you’re supposed to do? It kind of gets old real fast. Last year, that stuff was trash. I ain’t really like that.” (Michael Hurley) Judon continued: “It’s like, all right, I could be getting paid a lot more … or y’all could not know my name, and I could be broke, and I could be living paycheck to paycheck or struggling. … I’m very blessed to be in this situation. I’m not gonna take it for granted.” (Hurley)