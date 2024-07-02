AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Von Miller, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills OLB Von Miller discussed rebranding his pass rush summit to the “Sack Summit” in hopes of passing it along to the next generation when he retires.

“I just want it to be sustainable,” Miller said, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “I’m getting older. You got to get the young blood involved and merge with guys that have the same vision that I’ve had, and they love this the same way I’ve loved it. … I want to ensure the life of the Sack Summit and continue to help guys.”

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said he’s happy to see his counterparts getting paid and is excited to see where he falls in as one of the top receivers in the league, who is also due for an extension.

“I’m very excited just to be a part of the old wave, which was great, $30 million, and Justin Jefferson came in and surpassed that, man,” Hill said, via PFT. “So, very proud of those guys, happy for obviously my teammate Waddle getting his new deal. For guys like me, that’s great. I’m 30 years old, also looking for a new deal. So, very, very excited to see where I fit in that category. It’s amazing.”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers missed the team’s mandatory minicamp due to a pre-planned trip to Egypt, according to Connor Hughes.

Hughes added that while the team wanted Rodgers at minicamp, they were unconcerned with his unexcused absence because they knew how important the trip was to him.

Hughes spoke with multiple players who were unbothered by Rodgers absence and pointed to his attendance during the voluntary portion of minicamp.