AFC Notes: Tyson Campbell, Malik Willis, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell thinks going up against WR Calvin Ridley in practice is improving him as a defensive back.

“I love it. We’re just two competitors going at it each and every day in practice,” Campbell said, via 1010XLVideo. “I know he’s going to make Sundays so much easier for me and I’m going to do the same for him. He’s a great caliber receiver, he can do it all. I’m just blessed to have him on the team.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson points out Texans OT Tytus Howard is dressed for practice but not participating in team drills. Wilson notes Howard is still recovering from hand surgery.

is dressed for practice but not participating in team drills. Wilson notes Howard is still recovering from hand surgery. Texans WR John Metchie (hamstring) returned to Friday’s practice, via Brooks Kubena.

Titans

Titans QB Malik Willis had another strong preseason performance and drew positive praise from HC Mike Vrabel.

“It was cool to get the pads back on and be back in live game situations, and it’s cool to keep figuring it out,” Willis said, per Tom Brew of AllTitans.com. “(Forgetting mistakes), more than anything you’ve got to understand that the defense is getting paid, too, and it’s going to be about who continues to keep going after the mistakes, and who fights the longest and the hardest. It’s awesome (having long drives) because you get to see your guys wanting to finish it out, finish the fight. You see the defense getting tired and you talk to the this’ let’s finish this out. The offensive line, they just keep getting better and keep fighting.”

“I loved the way that he competed, I loved it,” Vrabel said of Willis, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “I love what he was able to do … the way he competed and finished.”