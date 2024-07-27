AFC Notes: Tyson Campbell, Stefon Diggs, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson had his tremendous rookie season cut short after sustaining a shoulder injury. Despite concern for Richardson to protect himself more, Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen compared him to an NBA legend when asked if they plan to limit his rushing volume.

“It’s just like, ‘Hey, are you going to limit the run game?'” Steichen said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And I kind of think like, ‘Shoot, are you going to limit Steph Curry from shooting 3-pointers?’ Well, that’s one of Anthony’s strengths, right? So, we’re not going to get away from that. That’s what he does.”

“I think it’s exciting because the playbook is open to everything. You’ve got a quarterback that can do everything. He can throw from the pocket, get out of the pocket, he can run the football. And then you have [running back] Jonathan Taylor who’s one of the best backs in the league. To have both of those guys in the backfield is going to be critical to our success.”

Jaguars

According to Pro Football Talk, Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell ‘s four-year, $76.5 million extension includes a $16 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.5 million, $1.5 million, $16.16 million, $15 million, and $14.5 million.

‘s four-year, $76.5 million extension includes a $16 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.5 million, $1.5 million, $16.16 million, $15 million, and $14.5 million. Campbell’s 2024 and 2025 salaries are guaranteed, along with a 2025 option bonus of $12.4 million. There is also an $11.5 million option bonus in 2026 that is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed in 2025, along with Campbell’s 2026 base salary.

In 2026, $8.884 million of Campbell’s 2027 base salary, which is guaranteed for injury at signing, becomes fully guaranteed. In 2028, there is a $1 million offseason 90-man roster bonus.

The deal includes up to $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses, an annual $500,000 workout bonus starting in 2025 and a $175,000 Pro Bowl incentive annually starting in 2025.

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said he hasn’t made a decision on whether he or OC Press Taylor will call plays this season. He acknowledged owner Shad Khan‘s opinion will play a role. (John Shipley)

Texans

Texans WR Stefon Diggs said his on-field connection with QB C.J. Stroud is still developing, but remained complementary of his quarterback.

“I’m not going to say everything is perfect, but you see us kind of getting on that same page here and there,” Diggs said, via ESPN. “Getting on the same page play after play, and that communication — that open line of communication — I feel like that’s going to really separate it, seeing that we have such a small period of time. But this isn’t my first rodeo, and I’m not, by any means, reinventing the wheel. This is the same football we’ve been playing since we were 5. And [Stroud] is special. I think everybody kind of knows that.”

Stroud said he loves having Diggs around and praised him for his work ethic.

“He’s somebody who loves the game and doesn’t cheat it, and that’s why he’s been successful and I think he’ll continue that success,” Stroud said. “I’m blessed enough to, hopefully, be a part of that. That’s some things that just stuck out to me. Just how personable he is, how relatable he is. He’s really friendly and very vocal, so it’s really nice to have him around.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans added that he sees the relationship developing and the two are always talking on the field, trying to get on the same page.

“They’ve been really good,” Ryans said. “You see them growing and you see their connection, bond and they’re communicating. Seems like after every snap, those guys are talking pre-snap with alignments and they’re getting on the same page and that takes time. It takes building a relationship outside of being on the football field. It takes building that relationship in the locker room, meeting rooms, and that’s what I see from both of those guys. A ton of communication, which allows their relationship to grow even stronger.”