AFC Notes: Von Miller, Bill Belichick, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said choosing to make OLB Von Miller a healthy scratch for Week 17 was a difficult decision but is looking forward to getting him back.

“That was a tough decision. Von’s a pro, he’s one of the leaders on our team, and I thought he did a phenomenal job on the sideline from a leadership standpoint with his teammates. He’s a very important part of this team and we have full confidence in him. I look forward to getting him back going forward here,” McDermott said, via BillsWire.

Patriots

Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald conducted interviews with a number of Patriots sources who detailed the behind-the-scenes dysfunction this season, especially on offense.

They note it began when the Patriots hired new OC Bill O’Brien to replace former OC Matt Patricia . Although HC Bill Belichick preferred to keep Patricia and give him a chance to grow in a second season, Patriots owner Robert Kraft pushed for changes. Despite positive reviews of O’Brien from the spring, the Patriots offense collapsed in 2023 and statistically was even worse than it was under Patricia.

Klemm even confronted director of player personnel Matt Groh in a loud exchange early in the season over the issue. Callahan and Kyed wrote Belichick and Groh thought the top tackles in free agency and the draft were overrated and not worth the investment, instead preferring to make a series of low-cost, band-aid additions, none of which really panned out.

The defense was not without issues. Callahan and Kyed report Belichick cut CB Jack Jones after he blew up on CB coach Mike Pellegrino at halftime of a game he had been benched in.

