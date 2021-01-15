AFC Notes: Von Miller, Broncos, Chiefs, Colts

Broncos

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that Broncos OLB Von Miller is under criminal investigation by Parker Police Department.

A police spokesman confirmed that Miller’s investigation underway.

“We’re not commenting on the nature of the allegations. We haven’t completed the investigation,” the spokesman said.

The Denver Broncos issued a statement that they are gathering more information on Miller’s situation.

“We are aware of an investigation involving Von Miller and are in the process of gathering more information,” per Klis.

Denver 7, citing a well-placed source, reports that investigators are looking into claims of possible domestic abuse. However, there are questions whether the alleged domestic abuse is “verbal, physical or a complaint coming from a jilted lover.”

Denver 7’s source added that it has not been established if Miller actually did anything and there haven’t been any charges filed against him as of now.

The investigation reportedly involves his former fiancee.

Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting former Georgia DT Tyler Clark for a visit this week, according to Aaron Wilson.

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich took a lot of grief for his decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the four-yard-line last week against the Bills. But it was a good example of how Reich has committed much more to analytics-guided in-game decision making than most other coaches in the league. The result didn’t work out in that situation, largely due to an offside penalty on Buffalo’s ensuing drive that led to a touchdown instead of a field goal. The principal however is that over time those decisions will lead to an edge even if individual outcomes all don’t.

“What I liked about him from Day 1 is that he takes a very unapologetic approach to it,” Frank Frigo, co-founder of sports data firm EdjSports, said via the Athletic’s Stephen Holder. “He gets the idea that you make good decisions and sometimes they work and sometimes they don’t. One thing that always makes me cringe is when you see a coach make a really solid, analytically-based decision, but if it doesn’t work, they go back and get all ultra-conservative the next time. Why does it matter? Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But you have to do the right thing. In the long haul, you’re going to benefit from it. But Reich is very much like, ‘I’m following the math and over the long haul we’re going to do well because of it.’ He has been really impressive.”