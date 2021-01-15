AFC Notes: Von Miller, Broncos, Chiefs, Colts

Broncos
Mike Klis of 9 News reports that Broncos OLB Von Miller is under criminal investigation by Parker Police Department.
A police spokesman confirmed that Miller’s investigation underway.
“We’re not commenting on the nature of the allegations. We haven’t completed the investigation,” the spokesman said.
The Denver Broncos issued a statement that they are gathering more information on Miller’s situation.
“We are aware of an investigation involving Von Miller and are in the process of gathering more information,” per Klis.
- Denver 7, citing a well-placed source, reports that investigators are looking into claims of possible domestic abuse. However, there are questions whether the alleged domestic abuse is “verbal, physical or a complaint coming from a jilted lover.”
- Denver 7’s source added that it has not been established if Miller actually did anything and there haven’t been any charges filed against him as of now.
- The investigation reportedly involves his former fiancee.
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Sammy Watkins (calf) and LB Willie Gay Jr. (ankle) have been ruled out from their Divisional Round game, while RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and TE Deon Yelder (groin) are questionable. (Herbie Teope)
- Reid said Chiefs LB Dorian O’Daniel (ankle) has “a chance” to be activated from injured reserve in time for the AFC Divisional Round. (Teope)
- Reid mentioned that Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip) “looked fine” in Wednesday’s practice but that they will give him “as much time and rest as possible” prior to Sunday’s game. Edwards-Helaire will likely be a game-time decision. (Nate Taylor)
- Reid went on to say that Edwards-Helaire “moved around real well” in practice this week before they began limiting him: “A couple of days ago he moved around real well and then we just kind of backed off him. He’s still doing stuff, just not with the group. We’ll just see how he does.” (Adam Teicher)
- The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting former Georgia DT Tyler Clark for a visit this week, according to Aaron Wilson.
Colts
Colts HC Frank Reich took a lot of grief for his decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the four-yard-line last week against the Bills. But it was a good example of how Reich has committed much more to analytics-guided in-game decision making than most other coaches in the league. The result didn’t work out in that situation, largely due to an offside penalty on Buffalo’s ensuing drive that led to a touchdown instead of a field goal. The principal however is that over time those decisions will lead to an edge even if individual outcomes all don’t.
“What I liked about him from Day 1 is that he takes a very unapologetic approach to it,” Frank Frigo, co-founder of sports data firm EdjSports, said via the Athletic’s Stephen Holder. “He gets the idea that you make good decisions and sometimes they work and sometimes they don’t. One thing that always makes me cringe is when you see a coach make a really solid, analytically-based decision, but if it doesn’t work, they go back and get all ultra-conservative the next time. Why does it matter? Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But you have to do the right thing. In the long haul, you’re going to benefit from it. But Reich is very much like, ‘I’m following the math and over the long haul we’re going to do well because of it.’ He has been really impressive.”
- With the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Kevin Bowen of 1075TheFan writes that LT Anthony Castonzo‘s recent retirement could alter some plans with their selections.
- Bowen notes that the early consensus in Mock Drafts appears that Alabama QB Mac Jones or Florida QB Kyle Trask would be available at No. 21.
- However, Bowen points out that the Colts have previously used early draft picks on wide receivers, edge rushers, and cornerbacks but they are still considered positions of need.