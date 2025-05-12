AFC Notes: Will Campbell, Armand Membou, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Multiple executives had mixed opinions when it came to the Dolphins using the No. 13 pick on Michigan DT Kenneth Grant before trading up to select G Jonah Savaiinaea in round two.

“Kenneth Grant is a big, tough dude who can line up in all the techniques in that Baltimore scheme they have down there. He can hold the line and throw people around,” one exec said, via The Athletic. “He went a little early, but they basically said, ‘Eff it, we are going to get a big one.’”

“Mason Graham had more splash plays at Michigan, especially in the pass game, but he had some real low points too,” another exec noted. “Kenneth Grant just played his game and was consistent. He is not going to be Christian Wilkins, but he is a bigger body who can stand there and eat snaps and play well. I think he would have gone in the top 20 anyway.”

As for Savaiinaea, there were questions about the team’s decision to trade up for him after a poor performance at the Senior Bowl, yet it is believed he can step in and start right away for Miami.

“He is a starting guard right away who is a really good player and will make them more physical,” a third exec commented.

Jets

Despite mixed reviews on drafting OT Armand Membou in round one, anonymous executives loved the Jets selecting TE Mason Taylor in the second round. Ultimately, some believed that the Jets should have gone after a QB such as Jalen Milroe. The position is even more of a need for New York following the retirement of QB Jordan Travis, who never played a snap for the team due to injury issues.

“I thought the Jets should have been in play for Jalen Milroe,” the exec said, via The Athletic. “They draft Membou, so they are prioritizing the line of scrimmage a second year in a row. They are going to be a clear running threat with Justin Fields, but when you play that way, you open him up to potential injury. Milroe would let them continue playing that style.”

One executive called Membou a “major work in progress” and a “high-risk, high-reward” prospect while adding that he thinks Taylor can start right away.

“Big fan of Mason Taylor’s game,” one said. “If I were Indy, I would have waited and taken Mason Taylor in the second round instead of taking Tyler Warren in Round 1. I just think in the NFL, unless you are a Gronk, a Kittle or someone that can play big at the catch point and win 50-50s at a high rate, you have to be able to separate as a pass catcher. Taylor can do that.”

Patriots

Executives around the league spoke anonymously about the Patriots’ draft selections of LT Will Campbell and RB TreVeyon Henderson.

“The makeup is elite,” one exec said of Campbell, via Mike Sando of The Athletic. “The player, if we are talking about last year’s draft, I don’t think he would be in the top 10.”

“Everybody was complaining about the length of Campbell’s arms, but it all depends on what you have,” another exec said. “I would not want him to play left tackle for us, because we have a guy. They have nobody. Campbell will come in and be the best player on that front. I liked it.”

“Have you seen clips of that back pass-blocking?” another exec asked regarding Henderson. “He stones them! There are coaches who liked him better than the Boise State guy (Jeanty) for his pass blocking and pass receiving ability.”