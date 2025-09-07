AFC Notes: Will Campbell, Tyreek Hill, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills OC Joe Brady has been impressed by fifth-round TE Jackson Hawes as a run blocker and called him the “best blocking tight end we’ve ever evaluated,” per Joe Buscaglia.

Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa made headlines when he said his relationship with Tyreek Hill is a work in progress. Tagvailoa clarified that he has a good relationship with Hill and his previous comments were blown out of proportion.

“I would say it’s good,” Tagovailoa said, via PFT. “For what it was earlier in the summer, it was just that. People might’ve blown it out of proportion to where now, we’ve worked on it. I think that conversation is dead now. I think once people see Tyreek score on Sunday, everyone will forget about that. We’re in a good spot, and we’ve been in a good spot for some time. I’m really happy with that and pleased with that.”

McDaniel said he’s unsure of the severity of CB Storm Duck and OL James Daniels’ injuries. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Patriots

Patriots first round OT Will Campbell on having two false starts in his debut: “I’ve just gotta be better. I can’t jump. I’ve gotta key into the snap count. I take full responsibility. I’ve gotta fix it.” (Chris Mason)