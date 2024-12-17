AFC Notes: Will Levis, Jonathan Taylor, Brian Thomas, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor took ownership of his fumble before crossing the goal line which shifted the dynamic of the game in their Week 15 loss.

“It just can’t happen, no matter the game, no matter the scenario,” Taylor said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “You could be up by 50, down by 50, playoff game, first game of the season. That should never happen.”

Jaguars

Despite another loss to fall to 3-11 on the season, Jaguars first-round WR Brian Thomas Jr. had another tremendous day where he caught 10 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Jacksonville HC Doug Pederson praised Thomas’ talent and called him a bright spot in an otherwise lost season.

“We had high expectations coming out of camp with him,” Pederson said, via John Oehser of the team’s website. “As the season progressed, you see that he can handle more information, he can handle more responsibility and each week we keep finding ways to load him up and he answers. That’s what you want from your top receiver. He’s been such a bright spot. He’s been a workhorse offensively. For a young player, he’s someone you dial the ball up and chances are he’s going to find a completion. I’ve just been thoroughly impressed with Brian as the season has gone on.”

Jaguars LB Josh Hines-Allen was fined $16,883 for roughing the passer (body weight) in Week 14.

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said QB Will Levis wasn’t having his best day and was ultimately benched to try and spark some momentum.

“We just needed some momentum,” Callahan said, via PFT. “We needed something to spark us a bit. We had three turnovers in a really tight amount of time. That gave them some points. . . . I just felt like we needed something. Not everything’s on the quarterback, but he’s the one that’s going to take the most heat when those decisions happen.”

Callahan said he hasn’t abandoned the idea of Levis reclaiming his role as the starter: “I’ve got confidence in Will. We’ve poured a lot into Will. He’s improved, but he had a very poor outing yesterday. It doesn’t mean that is the end for him. There are a lot of guys that get pulled. Nothing in this league is final.” (Terry McCormick)