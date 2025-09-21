AFC Notes: Willie Gay, Jabrill Peppers, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott praised rookie DT Deone Walker, who tipped a pass by Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and helped his team to victory over their division rival.

“We always talk about rush and coverage working together,” McDermott said, via BillsWire.com. “That might’ve been a bigger play than TB’s.”

“I got on there a little bit,” Walker told reporters after the game. “Actually, the first drive, I had a missed assignment. So, just trying to get that play back.”

Dolphins

Dolphins ILB Willie Gay Jr. had only played in three defensive snaps in two weeks after impressing during the preseason. When asked if Gay could replace Tyrel Dodson, DC Anthony Weaver said Dodson has been playing well and there’s “no reason” to bench him.

“I think Dodson is doing a good job,” Weaver said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “No reason to have that conversation.”

Gay said he wouldn’t have any problems wearing the Green Dot as Miami’s defensive signal caller.

“It wouldn’t be hard at all,” Gay said. “Taking some reps and getting my feet wet at the position, It’s still just linebacker. It’s an instinctual position. I definitely can do that.”

Weaver admitted that he needs to get Gay involved on the field more often.

“I love Willie and the energy he brings,” Weaver said. “I do need to get Willie on the field. We have to find multiple ways to use him. It’s hard to get everybody on the field.”

Patriots

When the Patriots decided to release veteran S Jabrill Peppers before the season, it didn’t just catch reporters and fans off guard; it shocked his teammates, too. Patriots S Jaylinn Hawkins reflected on the situation ahead of Week 3 when Peppers, now with the Steelers, faced off against his former team.

“It was tough because it happened out of nowhere — a guy that was close with the room. It was one of those things where we were like, ‘Damn, unexpected.’ So we have to stick together, come together even more, and build,” Hawkins said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “That’s one of our guys. It’s unfortunate, part of the business, but I’m happy he’s still doing his thing and got to a team. He’s a dawg. We’ve got dawgs. It will be a fun matchup competing against him.”

The release pushed fourth-round S Craig Woodson into a starting role, and that might have been one of the reasons Patriots HC Mike Vrabel made the decision. Woodson said it was tough to lose Peppers, but the remaining safeties had to take it in stride.

“Some things you don’t really expect but at the end of the day, us players can’t do anything about that,” Woodson said. “Whoever is here, it’s trying to buy into the team identity and culture and you wish the best for whoever leaves and goes somewhere else.”