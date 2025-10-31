AFC Notes: Wilson, Key, Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Titans

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Bills

  • According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Bills are taking a “hard look” at the trade market for a defensive tackle following Ed Oliver‘s injury, while they could also be interested in adding a receiver. 
  • Jordan Schultz says the Bills are in the market for a receiver ahead of the upcoming deadline.

Broncos

Titans 

  • Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes the Titans are “open for business” on every player, excluding QB Cam Ward and DT Jeffery Simmons
  • Breer reports that Tennessee has received calls about DE Arden Key, DE Dre’Mont Jones, and TE Chig Okonkwo.
  • Breer mentioned that the Titans want to be “cognizant of Ward’s development,” and they’ll be careful about gutting certain areas of the roster to avoid impacting his trajectory.
  • One name Breer hears floating around is DT T’Vondre Sweat, but the Titans want to see if he can excel under a new coaching staff. 

