AFC Notes: Woody Marks, Robert Saleh, Gus Bradley, Texans, Titans

Texans RB Woody Marks had an impressive rookie campaign, finishing with 703 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Marks is focused on continuing his development and helping the team be more successful.

“I think I did decent,” Marks said, via Aaron Wilson. “Just next year, just try to be better, better my craft. There’s always room for improvement and just be the best version I can and be the best version of my last name. I just want to get better at everything. Just get smarter at the game. I really don’t have no goals. I just want to win. I want to get to the Super Bowl and win the Super Bowl, so my goals come with team success.”

Marks said that the game eventually slowed down for him as he got more playing time.

“The speed was very fast at first, then it slowed down,” Marks said. “You kind of can see my main steps during the season, but I didn’t make a lot of steps in the secondary. I think I got complete hands coming out the backfield. It kind of separated me. Most guys didn’t think I could pass block, but I showed that a lot. Actually, made a big hit that last game against the Patriots.”

As for reaching the Divisional Round, Marks called it “hurtful” not to reach the Super Bowl.

“It was real hurtful to go out like that,” Marks said. “Whatever success I had, it wasn’t a success. We didn’t finish the game. We didn’t go to the Super Bowl.”

The Houston Texans are hiring Memphis CB coach Jay Williams as a defensive assistant. (Matt Zenitz)

Gus Bradley was hired as the Titans’ new defensive coordinator following his time as the 49ers’ assistant head coach, where he served alongside Tennessee’s new HC Robert Saleh. Bradley said that Saleh is bringing an even better understanding of his vision following his time as the Jets’ head coach.

“One thing you’ll find out about Robert, he’s pretty in tune to his vision,” Bradley said, via TitansWire. “He has a pretty good idea, especially now, the experience he’s had, what it needs to look like, what we need to do.”

Bradley praised Saleh’s presence as a leader and set standards.

“He’s always been a guy that I look at, and I said, one of the better leaders create the standard and the pace of the organization. And that’s what he did in San Francisco, that’s wherever he’s been, so I anticipate no different here.”

Titans DT T’Vondre Sweat didn’t make a huge improvement in his second season, appearing in 12 games for 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks. Tennessee’s new DC Gus Bradley said they want to build on Sweat’s progress in 2026: “I’ve always believed that when you come into a new situation, the previous staff has done a good job. Our job is to build on that and give guys a fresh start and base your opinion off that.” (Terry McCormick)

As for their cornerback position, Bradley said they are directing their scouts on the type of player they are looking for: "We will show the scouts film of the types of players and skills we are looking for and go out and try to find those types of guys." (McCormick)

Regarding his decision to sign with the Titans, Bradley said he has a good relationship with HC Robert Saleh and wanted to be somewhere where he’s valued. (Jim Wyatt)

Titans' new OC Brian Daboll said he wants to make a system that QB Cam Ward is comfortable with: "We will do a lot of what he is comfortable with." (McCormick)

When asked about Ward's mechanics, Daboll responded: "I feel comfortable with Cam and his ability to throw the football. I'm excited to work with him." (McCormick)

Daboll also thinks Ward has got “moxie” as a quarterback: “I think he’s got some moxie to him. He’s tough and he holds himself to a high standard.” (McCormick)

Daboll thinks they have capable receivers in Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, good running backs in Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard, and a strong tackle in JC Latham: "It's a youthful roster for the most part. They've got two receivers that are tough and play the game the right way. Spears and Pollard are guys who get yards. I like JC (Latham)." (McCormick)

Daboll is looking forward to working with WR Calvin Ridley: "I'm not going to answer roster questions. I do know Rid. He was great for me at Alabama and I'm looking forward to working with him." (McCormick)