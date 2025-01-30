AFC Notes: Xavier Worthy, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders Coaching Buzz

Broncos

Vikings free-agent RB Aaron Jones could end up being a fit in Denver in HC Sean Payton‘s offense, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. He notes the Broncos will be looking for an all-purpose back this offseason.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid is impressed with the way first-round WR Xavier Worthy has developed over the second half of the season.

“I was actually talking to his mom about that after the game,” Reid said, via PFT. “The kid, every week, has just gotten better, and better, and better. And he’s really put together a nice half of the season — the second half, here. Not that he didn’t have good plays in the first half. But you could see he was learning in the first half and the quarterback was kind of learning where he was going to be and how he was going to get there against all these different coverages that teams throw at you. So, it looks like they’re on the same page and they’ll have a big challenge in two weeks with the Eagles — their secondary, they’ve got a real good secondary there, too.”

Raiders

So far, The Athletic reports that DL coach Rob Leonard has interviewed for their defensive coordinator vacancy and that Carroll plans to speak with Patrick Graham about potentially returning to the position. The Raiders have also requested an interview with Seahawks DB coach Karl Scott .

Las Vegas ultimately reached an agreement with Graham for him to return as defensive coordinator on Wednesday night.

The team has not requested any interviews for the offensive coordinator role, yet The Athletic reports Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell is believed to be the front-runner.

With the Raiders interviewing Bevell for their offensive coordinator job, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport thinks Russell Wilson going to Las Vegas becomes increasingly intriguing given his connection to Bevell and Carroll.

going to Las Vegas becomes increasingly intriguing given his connection to Bevell and Carroll. Carroll’s sons Brennan Carroll , who was hired as the OC at the University of Washington last year and Nate Carroll could be potential additions to the offensive coaching staff, per The Athletic.

, who was hired as the OC at the University of Washington last year and could be potential additions to the offensive coaching staff, per The Athletic. Former Raiders HC Tom Cable is a candidate to become the OL coach and a potential offensive assistant is Greg Olson, who was the Raiders’ OC for two different stints and worked as the Seahawks’ QB coach in 2023.