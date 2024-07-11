AFC Notes: Xavier Worthy, Maxx Crosby, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton had high praise of QB coach Davis Webb‘s organization and approach as an assistant.

“[H]is meetings are extremely organized,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “He’s played the position. I think even as a player at this level, when you talk to — and I spoke with Eli [Manning] and various players. He was tremendous on keeping things simple and knowing how to read certain plays and how to approach the game. I think he’s very positive with these guys.”

Payton said they elected to pass on other interviews they had lined up and moved ahead with Webb before he got back to the airport.

“You’ve heard the story: when I interviewed him, you get kind of caught in a schedule,” Payton said. “Tomorrow we’re going to interview [somebody else], and then here he is driving to the airport, and I’m thinking, ‘What am I doing?’ We called the driver and brought him back and hired him.”

Payton said Webb brings the energy of an experienced “wily veteran quarterback.”

“Davis brings energy, experience and almost like that wily veteran quarterback that’s in the room, which I think is a plus,” Payton said.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had high praise of WRs WR Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice after looking impressive in minicamp, while he hopes to get more time with rookie Xavier Worthy.

“I thought Hollywood did a great job coming in and being prepared and learning really fast,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “I thought Rashee did a great job. All these guys competed and that’s a good thing to have. I’m excited to get (rookie receiver Xavier) Worthy out there more (in) team-based drills and let him work and learn on the fly.”

Chiefs WR Justin Watson said Brown and Worthy bring a “different level of speed” that will force defenses to cover the deep ball.

“The first impression is that those guys are blazers,” Watson said. “They’re a different level of speed, and defenses are going to have to back up. (Worthy) is doing a great job picking up the playbook. One of the tough things early on in this offense is can you learn all three (main receiver) positions? He’s had a nice opportunity to sit back, look at every position, see the defenses and let the game slow down for him a little bit.”

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy said Worthy is asking a lot of questions in practice.

“It’s really valuable for him to tell me, while we’re standing there in practice, where he’s supposed to go and what he’s supposed to do,” Nagy said. “It’s been really good for him, and he’s been great.”

Raiders

Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan believes the team has a legit difference maker on the defensive side of the ball in DE Maxx Crosby.

“You’re talking about the best defensive player in the league, probably … that I’ve ever seen,” Ryan said via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “Now, I’ve only been around it 30 years, but I mean, he’s that good. … Maxx makes everybody tougher. Maxx makes everybody better.”

Ryan expects DE Malcolm Koonce to be a big beneficiary of Crosby’s presence.

“You’re going to see Koonce just take off like crazy because, if it’s me, I think I’m going to put all the protection on the other side,” Ryan said. “Koonce is going to wear you out. … Whatever people (do), good luck.”

Ryan added that DB Marcus Epps was one of the unsung heroes of the defense last year and called him one of their leaders.

“How did that Philadelphia defense look without Epps? Oops,” Ryan said. “You know, they blamed their eight coordinators, but the simple fact is when you take a great player out of the middle of your defense, it hurts. He knows the game and slows the game down for everybody. Epps is just … that gritty guy, that gym rat that makes everybody better.”