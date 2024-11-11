AFC Notes: Yannick Ngakoue, Mike Tomlin, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the Bengals were the only other team that put in a claim on Patriots OLB Yannick Ngakoue but New England had the higher waiver priority.
Ravens
- NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports tests on Ravens S Kyle Hamilton‘s ankle came back “as positive as could be hoped” after a scare in Week 10.
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones mentions the Ravens were in talks with the Saints to trade for CB Marshon Lattimore but obviously weren’t willing to outbid other suitors.
Steelers
- Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the team’s fake punt: “That is me. I own that. I’ll do it again. But we didn’t execute it. And so it was a bad idea. But our guys fought. They didn’t blink.” (Mark Maske)
- Tomlin on whether the team would have snapped the ball at that point: “We’ll never know, will we?” (Maske)
- Steelers C Zach Frazier on trying to get Commanders DT Johnny Newton to jump offsides on fourth down: “All we were doing was breaking the huddle and then trying to sell, like we were going to sneak it. So broke the huddle. Everyone just sprinted to the ball, kind of acted like we were going to sneak it. And Russ got him with the hard count.” (Brooke Pryor)
