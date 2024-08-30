AFC Notes: Zay Flowers, Bengals, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals S Jordan Battle was next in line to fill a starting safety spot before they signed S Geno Stone and brought S Vonn Bell back. Battle is embracing his role in the meantime by rotating in on defense and dominating on special teams.

“Tough, but technically I never really had a job. Last year I was fighting. You know what they say. Long season,” Battle said, according to Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “Keep fighting. Embrace the competition. Don’t get my head down. Play my role on this team, which right now is second safety and special teams. I kind of like special teams right now. I Iike the (new) kickoff. It’s like a one-on-one block. I can’t be blocked one-on-one.”

Ravens

After losing LB Patrick Queen in free agency, Baltimore is likely to lean on LB Trenton Simpson to fill his role. Ravens DC Zach Orr believes the time is perfect for Simpson to step in and thrive in 2024.

“I think [Trenton Simpson] is ready, along with a lot of the guys. [Executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and those guys have done a great job of building depth and building playmakers in that room,” Orr said, via the team’s website. “Trenton has done a great job in training camp, so has Malik Harrison, so has Josh Ross, so has Chris Board, so I think any of those guys … We’re confident with any of those guys in there. Obviously, Trenton, he showed a lot last year, and we’re excited about him, but that’s a talented room.”

Zay Flowers

Ravens OC Todd Monken talked about WR Zay Flowers‘ growing confidence and engagement over the course of his first season and said that he will continue finding innovative ways to get him the ball.

“Well you could see it over the year – you could see it thought the year: his development, his confidence, his ability to be engaged. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Monken said, via Ravens Wire. “You can see that with players as they gain experience – they’re confident to be engaged on the field and in meetings, ask questions, have ideas, have thoughts. Like, ‘Can we do it this way? What about this? What about this?’ When you’re younger, you’re just trying to learn it – it’s hard to be engaged when you’re not sure yourself. That’s where he’s really come a long way. You can really see that – [we] saw it this offseason really being engaged in the offense.”