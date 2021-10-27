AFC Rumors: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Broncos eat some of CB Kyle Fuller‘s remaining salary to facilitate a trade, with the Bills a potential landing spot to monitor.
- Fowler adds Buffalo has some pass rushers that teams have been interested in but it would take a really good offer for the Bills to risk handicapping their depth.
- The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia mentions Bills DT Vernon Butler as someone the team might be more willing to move given he’s been a healthy scratch for three weeks.
Dolphins
- The Athletic’s Zac Boyer notes the Dolphins might be open to trading CB Xavien Howard if they can get back decent compensation to avoid dealing with his contract situation again next year.
- Miami might also be willing to trade former first-round CB Noah Igbinoghene who has struggled to really find his footing in the league.
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones has talked to a number of sources who maintain that the league will not place Texans QB Deshaun Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list unless there’s a material change in the case, meaning criminal charges are filed. Some around the league are skeptical the NFL will follow through with that, though.
- Jones also mentions Texans GM Nick Caserio and Dolphins GM Chris Grier haven’t actually spoken for two weeks.
- According to USA Today’s Josina Anderson, although Watson waived his no-trade clause for the Dolphins, Miami’s offer “does not meet the threshold to get a deal done” with Houston. Anderson reports the Texans’ price “will not bend.”
- Dolphins HC Brian Flores refused to discuss the trade rumors surrounding Watson and reiterated that Tua Tagovailoa is their quarterback: “Tua is our quarterback. I said that multiple times. I’ve said that to him.” (Barry Jackson)
- Tagovailoa responded when asked he feels unwanted by the organization: “I don’t not feel wanted.” (Joe Schad)
- Tagovailoa feels the “utmost confidence” that he’s the Dolphins’ starting quarterback based on his conversations with Flores: “I have utmost confidence and trust I am the 2 Like quarterback of this team. Off conversations I’ve had with Flo,… I’m confident.” (Barry Jackson)
Jets
- The Athletic’s Connor Hughes writes it would make sense for the Jets to trade WR Jamison Crowder given he’s in a contract year and it would allow them to move second-round WR Elijah Moore into the slot.
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said recently acquired QB Joe Flacco won’t be joining the organization until Friday of this week due to “personal reasons.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Saleh added that Flacco will participate in virtual meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.
Patriots
- The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, citing a source, reports that Patriots S Devin McCourty‘s abdomen injury is not a serious injury: “[It is] not expected to be a long term issue at all.”
- The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn writes Patriots WR N’Keal Harry is an obvious trade candidate given he’s fallen behind on the depth chart.
- Patriots RB coach Ivan Fears said other players out-practiced fourth-round RB Rhamondre Stevenson, which led to his healthy scratch: “Everything goes into it. We love (Stevenson and J.J. Taylor), but you can’t play them all. … Generally speaking, what they do during the week dictates who gets that call.” (Dakota Randall)
- The Patriots brought in RB Rodney Smith, OT Casey Tucker and OL Willie Wright for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
