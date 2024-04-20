AFC Rumors: Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos will be looking for a quarterback at some point in the draft after releasing QB Russell Wilson this offseason. Denver GM George Paton loves this upcoming class but won’t reach and force something just to fill a need.

“One thing we know, we’re going to get a really good player at 12,” Paton said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “We’ve had teams call to move up, we’ve had teams call to move back, we have flexibility. But we do know at 12, if we stand pat, we’ll get a really good player.”

“What you don’t want to do is force it. Otherwise we’ll be in this position next year and the years after. You want to get the right player at 12. Our first pick we’ve got to hit on, whether it’s a quarterback, whether it’s a tackle, a receiver, you name it, we need to get an impact player.”

NFL executives have suggested to Jason La Canfora that the Broncos are actually exploring options to trade down from the No. 12 overall pick.

La Canfora adds that it’s open for interpretation whether a Broncos trade back would be for a quarterback such as Oregon’s Bo Nix or pass on the position entirely this year.

or pass on the position entirely this year. La Canfora floats a “theory” about the Broncos possibly waiting until next year for Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders .

. According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Broncos sent HC Sean Payton and others to Ann Arbor to see Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy and they hosted Washington QB Michael Penix Jr . on an official 30 visit.

and others to Ann Arbor to see Michigan QB and they hosted Washington QB . on an official 30 visit. According to Aaron Wilson, Oregon LB Jamal Hill had a pre-draft visit with Denver.

Chargers

Jason La Canfora writes that NFL personnel people he’s spoken to expect the Chargers to select Notre Dame OT Joe Alt if they hold on to the No. 5 overall pick.

Raiders

Two GMs told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that they believe LSU QB Jayden Daniels would “love to be a Raider.”

would “love to be a Raider.” Sources have told Jason La Canfora that the Raiders are among the teams they believe are most motivated to trade up to No. 4 overall.

Matt Miller of ESPN continues to hear from sources he trusts that the Raiders really like Michael Penix Jr and could take him at No. 13 overall.

and could take him at No. 13 overall. Miller mentions that this would qualify as a bit of a surprise, considering that Penix Jr is “generally viewed as a Day 2 prospect.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Missouri RB Cody Schrader had a pre-draft visit with the Raiders.