AFC Rumors: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- KUSA’s Mike Klis lists nine free agent targets for the Broncos this offseason, noting Denver’s top priority is going to be the offensive line, particularly right tackle which has been a need for years, and a guard to replace Dalton Risner, who is expected to sign elsewhere.
- With this in mind, Klis highlights Falcons RT Kaleb McGary, 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey, Ravens G Ben Powers, and Eagles G Isaac Seumalo as names to know.
- He mentions the Broncos still haven’t given up hope of re-signing DT Dre’Mont Jones but if that doesn’t happen, they need reinforcements on the defensive line. Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi, Cardinals DT Zach Allen, and Rams DT Greg Gaines are possible options, per Klis.
- Though it’s less of a high-profile need, Klis writes the Broncos could be in the market for a punter, with Rams P Riley Dixon or Dolphins P Thomas Morstead potential fits.
- Klis also says not to rule out new Saints HC Sean Payton going after Saints QB Jameis Winston, who was his personal development project in New Orleans. The Broncos could stand to upgrade at backup quarterback.
- Some bonus free agents Klis mentions but considers less likely to end up with the Broncos include Browns RB Kareem Hunt, Bears RB David Montgomery, Jaguars RT Jawaan Taylor, Saints DE Marcus Davenport, Chargers LB Drue Tranquill, Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater or Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. All have some connection to someone on the coaching staff or the front office, except Taylor who is one of the top right tackles available.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes Broncos WR Courtland Sutton has come up as a potential trade candidate for teams who need a receiver and are underwhelmed by the free agent and draft options.
- He also has heard the Broncos connected to Hunt to augment their backfield.
- Pat Leonard mentions that the Giants aggressively pursued Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy last fall until they were told he was unavailable.
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes not to discount Texans LT Laremy Tunsil as a possible trade target for the Chiefs this offseason to address their need at left tackle.
- Tunsil is entering the final year of his contract and has been open about wanting a new deal. His last extension made him the NFL’s highest-paid tackle for a while.
- Graziano mentions the Chiefs are a team to watch as a potential free-agent destination for Packers WR Allen Lazard.
Raiders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Steelers CB Cameron Sutton is an under-the-radar name actually getting a lot of buzz as a free agent. The Vikings, Lions, and Raiders have all come up as potential suitors, and he’s expected to get a lot more than the two-year, $9 million deal he signed last time.
- Fowler adds the Raiders could look to sign Bills S Jordan Poyer as a calming veteran presence in their secondary.
