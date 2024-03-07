AFC Rumors: Calvin Ridley, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Texas RB Jonathon Brooks said he met with the Colts at the Combine. (Dave Heilman)
- Texas WR Xavier Worthy had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Aaron Wilson)
- Washington State S Jaden Hicks had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Tom Downey)
- Utah S Sione Vaki had a former Combine interview with the Colts. He also played some running back in college and did drills on offense during the Combine. (Tom Downey)
- Penn State DE Adisa Isaac had a formal meeting with the Colts. (Tom Downey)
Jaguars
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley could get close to $20 million a year in free agency despite being 29 already.
- Connecticut G Christian Haynes had a formal Combine interview with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey)
- Florida State DE Jared Verse said he met with the Jaguars at the Combine. (Logan Robinson)
Texans
- Aaron Wilson reports Titans free agent LB Azeez Al-Shaair has an interest in joining the Texans to reunite with HC DeMeco Ryans, who was his defensive coordinator in San Francisco.
- Texas WR Xavier Worthy said he had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Chat Sports)
- Penn State TE Theo Johnson did a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Tom Downey)
- Florida State WR Keon Coleman had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Logan Robinson)
- Oregon WR Troy Franklin had a formal interview at the Combine with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Oregon RB Bucky Irving had a formal interview with the Texans at the Combine. (Cody Stoots)
- N.C. State LB Payton Wilson had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- UCF WR Javon Baker had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Arizona WR Jacob Cowing had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Dave Heilman)
- Toledo QB Quinyon Mitchell had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
- Wake Forest S Malik Mustapha had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Mike Kaye)
Titans
- In a mock draft of the top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, six anonymous executives were split on how the Titans would proceed at No. 7 overall between Penn State OT Olu Fashanu, Notre Dame OT Joe Alt, LSU WR Malik Nabers, Florida State DE Jared Verse and Alabama OL JC Latham, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.
- One executive believes Tennessee must address the offensive tackle spot given they haven’t replaced Taylor Lewan and Peter Skoronski is a guard: “They have not replaced Taylor Lewan, and they need to do that. The guy they took last year (Skoronski) was really a guard. They need a left tackle.”
- Another executive thinks GM Ran Carthon could look for the best edge rusher available, making Verse and Alabama OLB Dallas Turner options: “I think they go with the best pass rusher. Ran would probably rely on his 49er days, probably take Verse. I have not personally studied Verse and Turner enough to have a strong opinion, but that is my gut based on what I have seen.”
- Houston OT Patrick Paul had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Aaron Wilson)
- Notre Dame OT Joe Alt said he met with the Titans at the Combine. (Tom Downey)
- Connecticut G Christian Haynes had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Tom Downey)
- Penn State OT Olu Fashanu‘s Combine formal meeting schedule included an interview with the Titans. (Tom Downey)
- The Titans had a formal Combine interview with Washington WR Rome Odunze. (Ian Rapoport)
