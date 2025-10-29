AFC Trade Rumors: Adonai Mitchell, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- ESPN’s Stephen Holder writes that while it would be unlikely for the Colts to trade WR Adonai Mitchell just a year after drafting him in the second round, he’s not playing after mental mistakes pushed him down the depth chart.
Jaguars
- ESPN’s Michael DiRocco mentions Jaguars CB Jarrian Jones as a potential trade candidate. Even though he was drafted in the third round just last year, Jones has seen his role slip in recent weeks and was not picked by the current front office or coaching staff.
- The Jaguars already dealt away one cornerback they didn’t think was a great fit in Tyson Campbell and Jones is in a similar situation as a player who’s better in man-to-man than zone.
Texans
- ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime lists Texans DE Darrell Taylor as a potential trade candidate.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano adds that he expects Houston to be a buyer ahead of the trade deadline to add help on offense, either at running back, tight end or offensive line.
Titans
- ESPN’s Turron Davenport expects Titans OLBs Dre’Mont Jones and Arden Key to be two more Tennessee players who draw interest ahead of the trade deadline.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!