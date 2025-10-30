AFC Trade Rumors: Jakobi Meyers, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Broncos

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Broncos as a team potentially interested in trading for a wide receiver before the trade deadline. He says specifically they’d like to add more of a field-stretching player to go with their current cast of skill players. 
  • He adds the Broncos also did some homework on potentially trading for help at guard with the injuries at that position. 

Chargers

  • While the emergence of Chargers RB Kimani Vidal has lessened the team’s need, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Los Angeles is still open to potentially adding a back before the trade deadline. 
  • ESPN’s Kris Rhim notes Chargers TE Will Dissly might be expendable with how other players have passed him on the depth chart. He was a healthy scratch in Week 8. 

Chiefs

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Chiefs would like to add reinforcements at defensive tackle before the trade deadline and could be willing to move a cornerback to make it happen. 
  • ESPN’s Nate Taylor mentions CB Kristian Fulton as a potential trade candidate for the Chiefs. 

Raiders

  • According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, teams believe Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers has realistic odds to be traded before the deadline, but Las Vegas is looking for more than just a swap of Day 3 picks to part with the veteran. 
  • Fowler thinks the Steelers make the most sense as a landing spot, as they’re looking for a possession receiver while other receiver-needy teams are more interested in a vertical threat. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply