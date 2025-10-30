AFC Trade Rumors: Jakobi Meyers, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Broncos as a team potentially interested in trading for a wide receiver before the trade deadline. He says specifically they’d like to add more of a field-stretching player to go with their current cast of skill players.
- He adds the Broncos also did some homework on potentially trading for help at guard with the injuries at that position.
Chargers
- While the emergence of Chargers RB Kimani Vidal has lessened the team’s need, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Los Angeles is still open to potentially adding a back before the trade deadline.
- ESPN’s Kris Rhim notes Chargers TE Will Dissly might be expendable with how other players have passed him on the depth chart. He was a healthy scratch in Week 8.
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Chiefs would like to add reinforcements at defensive tackle before the trade deadline and could be willing to move a cornerback to make it happen.
- ESPN’s Nate Taylor mentions CB Kristian Fulton as a potential trade candidate for the Chiefs.
Raiders
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, teams believe Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers has realistic odds to be traded before the deadline, but Las Vegas is looking for more than just a swap of Day 3 picks to part with the veteran.
- Fowler thinks the Steelers make the most sense as a landing spot, as they’re looking for a possession receiver while other receiver-needy teams are more interested in a vertical threat.
