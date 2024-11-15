AFC West Notes: Bo Nix, Garrett Bolles, Andy Reid, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

The Broncos lost a dramatic 16-14 game to the Chiefs in Week 11, where C Alex Forsyth took the brunt of the blame for allowing Kansas City’s blocked field goal at the end of the game. Denver QB Bo Nix thinks the criticism against Forsyth is unfair.

“I think it’s very unfortunate, very unfair that ultimately a play comes down to one moment,” Nix said, via PFT. “People can say that it falls under one person. Nobody prepares like Alex Forsyth prepares. Nobody goes through the moments throughout the week and gets every set, and every look that he possibly can [to] go out there and put his team in the best possible spot. Unfortunately it’s the game we play, and all of our mistakes are on national TV and everyone sees them.”

Nix said Forsyth is still incredibly valuable to their team and is confident the center will respond well to the loss.

“There is a lot of negative talk when somebody messes up, but I think it should be known how valuable he is to our team, how much he is respected throughout our locker room. It really ticks me off that people can say those things about him and not even see how he works, or how he responds or how he plays. I have no doubt that Alex Forsyth’s going to respond probably better than anybody in that situation. He cares more than anybody would in that situation, and I know that every single one of our team, every single guy in our locker room believes in him to move on and respond.”

In the end, Nix is confident everyone will move past Week 10’s loss.

“What happened to him sucks. It really does. It’s happened to many of us, and you just have to unfortunately get over it. You have to find ways to move past it. He’s mentally tough. He’s been through tougher life moments than probably any of us. So he knows how to handle adversity. I’m excited to see him grow and respond through this. I can’t imagine as much as he works throughout a week, how much more he’s going to put on himself. I respect him greatly. I hate that he’s having to go through all this, but sometimes it’s part of the game, and it is what we signed up for. I’m happy to be on his team. I’m proud to call him a teammate, and I know he’s going to respond really well.”

When taking a look at 2025’s top potential free agents, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports OT Garett Bolles will decide whether he will re-sign with the Broncos this offseason or enter the open market.

Chiefs

Although the trade deadline has passed, the Chiefs could use some help at tackle after an injury to LT Wanya Morris and struggles from second-round OT Kingsley Suamataia. Kansas City HC Andy Reid wouldn’t rule out adding another body to the room but remains focused on the guys they have.

“He looks at everything. I’m not going to say, ‘No,'” Reid said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “But what we do as coaches — and we’ve overemphasized — we’re going to focus in on these kids that are here.”