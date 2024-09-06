AFC West Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Patrick Surtain, Rashee Rice

Broncos

four-year extension includes a base value of $96 million, $77.5 million in total guarantees, a $15 million signing bonus, and base salaries of $1.055 million, $1.17 million, $7.632 million, $17 million, $19.49 million, $23.49 million. The 2024 and 2025 base salaries are fully guaranteed while the 2026 and 2027 base salaries are guaranteed for injury at signing and become fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year prior. (Florio)

The 2028 base salary has $2.179 million guaranteed for injury at signing. Another $1.79 million becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2026 league year and another $1 million becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2027 league year. (Florio)

There is a $2.463 million training camp bonus in 2024 along with option bonuses of $21 million and $10 million in 2025 and 2026. There are also per-game roster bonuses of up to $510k in 2028 and 2029. (Florio)

Chargers

Daniel Popper of The Athletic discussed some of his current observations about the Chargers as they head into the season.

Popper begins with the offensive line, where he has seen “a more refined and polished group, in pass protection and in the run game.”

Popper also lists the starters: LT Rashawn Slater , LG Zion Johnson , C Bradley Bozeman , RG Trey Pipkins III and RT first-rounder Joe Alt .

, LG , C , RG and RT first-rounder . With OC Greg Roman taking over, Popper believes the offensive line will be better than expected and he named Johnson a potential breakout candidate.

taking over, Popper believes the offensive line will be better than expected and he named Johnson a potential breakout candidate. After losing WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams , Popper doesn’t describe the position as a weakness. Popper feels second-round WR Ladd McConkey will be a standout rookie and mentions WR Quentin Johnston is an improved route runner with questionable hands.

and , Popper doesn’t describe the position as a weakness. Popper feels second-round WR will be a standout rookie and mentions WR is an improved route runner with questionable hands. Finally, Popper thinks the “low-risk bet” of signing RB J.K. Dobbins will be worth it for the Chargers because of how healthy he looked throughout camp.

Chiefs

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice‘s legal situation may not be resolved for a while and he might not be suspended during the 2024 season.

legal situation may not be resolved for a while and he might not be suspended during the 2024 season. Fowler adds Kansas City will try to extend G Trey Smith but they know how tough it will be because of the price.