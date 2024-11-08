AFC West Notes: Sean Payton, DeAndre Hopkins, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said that the players the team was interested in would cost second-round picks, which they didn’t want to give up.

“I like this group and then it’s just a matter of who’s… We weren’t considering giving up a second-[round draft pick],” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “Or, in other words, I think a lot of it is ‘who’ [is available]. The NFL train, I talk about it all the time. We don’t know who’s driving it yet, but we listen to it, that’s fine. When you really look at it closely. The phone rings, we pick up and yet we have to look at it in the eyes of what’s best for our team. We didn’t feel like… I don’t think we even got close to discussing someone seriously. Some teams will have a player that’s available — well that’s different — they’re available in their price range. But hey. We’re focused on this team.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said that the more WR DeAndre Hopkins is able to contribute, the more it will help open up the rest of the offense.

“Obviously, he had a big game this last game, but we continue to give him more and more opportunities to make plays,” Mahomes said, via PFT. “We move him around and let him do what he’s special at and that’s catching the football, winning one-on-one matchups and getting open in zone coverage. It’s just going to help the entire offense, not only for him, but helping other guys get open as well. Obviously, with the big game that he had this last game, I’m sure they’ll be more eyes on him this week which will in turn help other guys get open.”

Mahomes and Hopkins’ on-field chemistry is beginning to grow. Mahomes said that Hopkins does a great job of being in position and getting himself open.

“I mean, a lot of that comes with reps but you can tell by the way he talks and the way he does stuff on the football field that he has a good feel for getting himself open, being in the right spot at the right time,” Mahomes said. “He does a great job at getting himself open and being in the right spot at the right time and as we get more and more reps, that will continue to get better.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes admitted that his ankle is a little sore but he’s able to move around on it.

“It’s doing good, you know,” Mahomes said, via PFT. “Obviously when you have a little bit of a roll, it’s a little bit sore. But I’m able to move around and look forward to getting out to practice and seeing how I can push it as the week goes on.’‘