Alabama Hiring Former Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb In Same Role

Jordan Schultz reports that Alabama is hiring former Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb for the same role.

Grubb, 48, began his coaching career at Kingsley-Pierson HS back in 2003. He worked for a number of colleges including South Dakota State, Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan, and Fresno State before Washington hired him as their assistant head coach/offensive coordinator in 2022.

Grubb held the coordinator job at Washington for two before departing for a job at Alabama. He ended up leaving that job after just a few days to become the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator.

The Seahawks fired Grubb last month after just one season with the team and he is now headed back to Alabama.

In 2024, the Seahawks’ offense ranked No. 14 in total yards, No. 18 in points scored, No. 28 in rushing yards and No. 8 in passing yards.