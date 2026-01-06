Alabama OL Kadyn Proctor Declares For 2026 Draft

By
Tony Camino
-

Alabama OL Kadyn Proctor announced on his Instagram that he’s declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft

Kadyn Proctor

Proctor, 20, was a five-star recruit and the top-ranked tackle in the 2023 recruiting class out of Des Moines, Iowa. He committed to Iowa and later de-committed before committing to Alabama, where he stayed for three years despite entering the portal in 2024 and committing to Iowa again. 

Proctor earned All-SEC First Team honors in 2025 and All-SEC Second Team honors in 2024. 

In his collegiate career, Proctor appeared in 40 games over three seasons at Alabama. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply