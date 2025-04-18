Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Had Five ’30’ Visits

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe completed five top-30 visits in the pre-draft process.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Milroe has taken visits with:

Milroe, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

He has remained firm in his stance that he is not interested in a position change as he transitions to the NFL and wants to remain a quarterback at the pro level.

During his four-year college career, Milroe appeared in 38 games for Alabama and completed 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 6,016 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions to go along with 375 carries for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns.