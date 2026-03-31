Alabama QB Ty Simpson Visiting Three Teams

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Alabama QB Ty Simpson has scheduled top-30 visits with the Cardinals, Dolphins and Browns.

Rapoport adds Simpson also had a private workout with the Jets.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Simpson, 23, is a native of Martin, Tennessee, and was named second-team All-SEC in 2025 in his first season as a starter with the Crimson Tide.

In four years with Alabama, Simpson appeared in 31 games and made 15 starts. He compiled a record of 11-4 as a starter and completed 334 of his 523 attempts (63.9 percent) for 3,948 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.