Alabama RB Brian Robinson Visiting Seven Teams

According to Jordan Schultz, Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. is taking a top 30 with the Commanders on Thursday, and then visiting the Saints and 49ers next week.

Schultz confirms Robinson is visiting the Buccaneers Wednesday, which was first reported by Josh Norris.

Robinson’s other known top 30 visits include:

Panthers (Norris)

(Norris) Cardinals (Norris)

(Norris) Giants (Billy Marshall)

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Robinson, 23, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and was the Cotton Bowl Classic MVP last season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Robinson to Seahawks RB Chris Carson.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 55 games and recorded 545 rushing attempts for 2,704 yards (5.0 YPC) and 29 touchdowns, to go along with 52 receptions for 446 yards (8.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.

For more on Robinson’s other pre-draft visits, check out our 2022 NFL Draft Visits Tracker.