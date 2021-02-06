Alex Smith Wins 2020 Comeback Player Of The Year

Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith was named the Associated Press 2020 Comeback Player of the Year Saturday night at the NFL Honors show.

Smith, 36, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2005. After seven years in San Francisco, Smith was traded to the Chiefs in 2013.

Smith was in the fourth year of his five-year, $76 million contract that includes $45 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10.8 million for the 2018 season when he was traded to Washington.

Washington and Smith later agreed to a four-year, $94 million contract that included $55 million fully guaranteed.

In 2020, Smith appeared in eight games for Washington and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions.