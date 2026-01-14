‘All Signs Point To’ John Harbaugh Becoming Next Giants Head Coach

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports that “all signs point to John Harbaugh becoming the next head coach of the Giants.”

This comes a few hours after Harbaugh left his meeting with the Giants.

Harbaugh is scheduled to meet with the Titans on Thursday, but Tennessee will travel to meet with the former Ravens’ head coach.

The Giants have emerged as the clear team to beat for Harbaugh this offseason and it would be surprising if a deal wasn’t in place at some point in the coming days. Granted, something could still change, but New York appears to be in the drivers seat.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as the news is available.