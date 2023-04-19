Allen Robinson Passes Physical For Steelers, Trade Official

Dianna Russini reports that Allen Robinson officially passed his physical on Wednesday and is now a member of the Steelers.
The trade with the Rams was reportedly contingent upon Robinson passing the physical.
The two teams will swap seventh-round picks, with the Rams getting the No. 234 overall selection and sending Pittsburgh the No. 251 pick.
Robinson was owed $15.25 million guaranteed in 2023. The Rams already paid $5.25 million of that and will take on another $5 million. The remaining $5 million will be picked up by the Steelers.
Robinson is expected to be ready for Phase 2 of OTAs this spring as he continues to rehab the foot injury.
Robinson, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018.
Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10.9 million for the 2020 season. Chicago franchise-tagged him for the 2021 season at $17.9 million and he later departed in free agency for a three-year, $46.5 million contract that includes $30.7 million fully guaranteed with the Rams.
In 2022, Robinson appeared in 10 games for the Rams and caught 33 passes for 339 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!