Allen Robinson Passes Physical For Steelers, Trade Official

Dianna Russini reports that Allen Robinson officially passed his physical on Wednesday and is now a member of the Steelers.

The trade with the Rams was reportedly contingent upon Robinson passing the physical.

The two teams will swap seventh-round picks, with the Rams getting the No. 234 overall selection and sending Pittsburgh the No. 251 pick.

Robinson was owed $15.25 million guaranteed in 2023. The Rams already paid $5.25 million of that and will take on another $5 million. The remaining $5 million will be picked up by the Steelers.

Robinson is expected to be ready for Phase 2 of OTAs this spring as he continues to rehab the foot injury.

Robinson, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018.

Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10.9 million for the 2020 season. Chicago franchise-tagged him for the 2021 season at $17.9 million and he later departed in free agency for a three-year, $46.5 million contract that includes $30.7 million fully guaranteed with the Rams.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 10 games for the Rams and caught 33 passes for 339 yards receiving and three touchdowns.