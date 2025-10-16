Alvin Kamara Says If Saints Trade Him, He’s Going To Just Drink ‘Pina Coladas’ Somewhere

Saints RB Alvin Kamara has come up as a potential trade candidate to watch in the coming weeks leading up to the deadline. A number of teams are looking for running back help right now and Kamara would qualify as a noticeable upgrade for multiple teams.

However, Kamara has made it clear that he has no interest in being traded, even though the Saints are not a contender.

Kamara said Thursday, per Nick Underhill, that if the Saints trade him, he’s going to just go drink “pina coladas” somewhere.

Teams have reportedly contacted the Saints about a potential trade for Kamara. However, Ian Rapoport says that Kamara told Saints GM Mickey Loomis that he would like to finish out the remainder of his career with the Saints.

The two parties agreed to a two-year, $24.5 million extension last October.

According to Rapoport, Loomis approached Kamara preemptively about teams expressing interest in Kamara and asked him what his preference was.

Rapoport adds that “Kamara expressed his preference to stay in New Orleans.”

Kamara, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024 when New Orleans gave Kamara a two-year, $24.5 million extension in October last year.

In 2025, Kamara has appeared in six games for the Saints and rushed for 314 yards on 83 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with 22 receptions for 122 yards receiving and one total touchdown.