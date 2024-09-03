Alvin Kamara Set To Play In 2024 Without New Contract

Saints RB Alvin Kamara said in a press conference that it’s “too late” for contract talks at this point and he will likely play out the 2024 season without a new contract.

“I’m at the point where I’m kind of like I’m not even talking about it until after the season,” Kamara added. “I don’t want to talk about it.”

Kamara also downplayed the reports that he put his house in New Orleans on the market. He confirmed he listed it for sale but said it was related to other business pursuits and not necessarily an indicator of his future with the Saints.

New Orleans reportedly had an offer on the table for Kamara earlier in camp but clearly it wasn’t satisfactory for the veteran running back.

Kamara has been angling for an updated contract for much of the offseason, going so far as to walk out of a minicamp practice earlier this summer.

However, he did not hold out of training camp and has been a full participant, taking a different strategy than some other players pursuing new contracts this offseason.

This upcoming season isn’t a contract year for Kamara but he’s set to carry a cap figure of over $29 million in 2025 with a non-guaranteed base salary of $22.4 million, meaning the Saints have an obvious out in his contract if they want to take it.

Kamara, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and is set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024.

In 2023, Kamara appeared in 13 games and recorded 180 rushing attempts for 694 yards (3.9 YPC) and five touchdowns, to go along with 75 receptions for 466 yards (6.2 YPC) and one touchdown.

