Ankle Injury Ruled Out For Jordan Love, ACL Intact

Update:

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that initial tests on Jordan Love’s knee indicate that his ACL is intact.

However, Pelissero adds that “there’s a wide range of outcomes based on additional scans, which will occur when the team gets back to Green Bay later today.”

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that an ankle injury has been ruled out at this point regarding the lower left injury suffered by Packers QB Jordan Love.

Russini adds that Love will get an MRI on his knee, but it’s currently “wait-and-see” in terms of a full diagnosis.

Love was attempting to scramble at the end of Friday’s game against the Eagles when he was tackled. His lower left leg got twisted as he pitched it back to Josh Jacobs.

Love was down on the field in what appeared to be serious pain, but he was able to walk off the field.

There is real concern from the Packers’ end, as their backup situation currently includes Malik Willis, who has been with the team for a matter of weeks, and Sean Clifford on their practice squad.

It appears as though there’s a decent chance Love will miss at least some time and possibly more this season, depending on the severity of his injury.

Love, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors the past two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus when the Packers signed him to a one-year, $13.5 million extension in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option.

The Packers later signed Love to a record four-year $220 million contract this August.

In 2023, Love appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He added 50 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns.