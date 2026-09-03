Anthony Richardson Named Colts Backup QB

Per Joel A. Erickson, Colts HC Shane Steichen said QB Anthony Richardson will be the team’s backup to starting QB Daniel Jones.

Richardson will be ahead of Riley Leonard on the depth chart, as GM Chris Ballard was clear they would keep three quarterbacks over giving Richardson away despite his trade request earlier this offseason.

Richardson, 24, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and is now set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year. He then missed significant time in 2025 due to an eye injury.

In 2025, Richardson appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.