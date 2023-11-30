Arrest Warrant Out For Bills DE Von Miller On Domestic Violence Charge

According to WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez, an arrest warrant for Bills OLB Von Miller has been issued in Dallas.

Lopez reports Miller’s longtime girlfriend says Miller assaulted her at their home in Dallas on Wednesday morning.

The warrant is for a charge of assaulting a pregnant person, which is a third-degree felony in Texas. Police told Jonathan Jones they responded to a call for a “major disturbance” and a preliminary investigation determined Miller and his girlfriend got into a verbal argument that escalated.

Miller left the scene before police arrived and the victim was treated for minor injuries that did not require a trip to the hospital, per police via Jones.

Buffalo is on bye this week and does not have a game. The team issued a statement in response:

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

Colorado police investigated Miller for a potential domestic violence case in 2021 but ended up not moving forward with the charges.

Miller, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and counted $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year and again in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

Miller went on to sign a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. He’s owed base salaries of $17.145 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Miller has appeared in eight games for the Bills and recorded two total tackles.

We’ll have more on Miller as the news is available.