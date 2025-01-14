Asante Samuel Jr Hoping To Be Back With Chargers

Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr is set to be an unrestricted free agent in the coming months for the first.

Samuel says he loves the Chargers and is hoping to be back with the team next year.

“I love the Chargers and it’s a great organization headed in the right direction,” Samuel said. “I hope I’ll be able to come back.” Injuries limited Samuel to appearing in just four games for the Chargers this year. “Out of my 20 years of playing, I never missed a season like this, more than two or three games or four games, so it was definitely tough just not being out there with my brothers,” Samuel said. “It was hurtful not to be out there.”