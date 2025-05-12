Asante Samuel Jr. Underwent Neck Surgery, Visited With Saints

Former Chargers CB Asante Samuel, Jr. underwent neck surgery in April and is waiting to sign with another team, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reports that Samuel visited with the Saints on Monday. He has a check-up in early July at which point he will reconvene with “several” interested teams.

Samuel, 25, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 collegiate season after eight games. The Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with pick No. 47 overall.

Samuel played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $7,222,944 that included a $2,613,050 signing bonus.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.