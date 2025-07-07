Asante Samuel Sr. Slams Miami Dolphins, Who Have Been Considering Signing His Son

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald notes that the Dolphins have shown interest in CB Asante Samuel Jr. as he works his way back from surgery following a neck injury.

Samuel has remained unsigned because he has not been cleared from that injury yet. He had an operation this offseason on his neck to try and correct the issue, and the latest word is that he should have a progress report in July to pass on to teams. Samuel still intends to play but getting that medical clearance will be an important step.

However, Asante Samuel Sr. doesn’t want his son to play for the Dolphins, so they may have an easier time pursuing another free agent corner such as Stephon Gilmore or James Bradberry.

“The Dolphins had no reason to trade Jalen Ramsey, other than they’re sensitive, there’s no leadership in the Dolphins organization,” Samuel Sr. said on Fins Xtra. “Mike McDaniel is a pushover, Chris Grier – the GM – has no backbone. These guys, they’re running this team like a little league team.

“No one can stand up to their players, their terrified of their own players and they have no control over their players.” Samuel Sr. added.

Samuel, 25, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 collegiate season after eight games at Florida State. The Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with pick No. 47 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Samuel played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $7,222,944 that included a $2,613,050 signing bonus. He’s been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses.

